Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,308. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $677.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 2.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $6.98.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

