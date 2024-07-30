Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $318,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,350,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $318,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,350,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,987 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,635. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.19. 27,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.58 and its 200-day moving average is $175.76. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.