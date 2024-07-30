Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 49,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.2 %

TTD traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 233,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 231.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $102.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.59.

View Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.