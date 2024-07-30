Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,119 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 37,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,226,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 365,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,927,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $3,296,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $2,699,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 312,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,059. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.