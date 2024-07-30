Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.44. 72,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,424. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.