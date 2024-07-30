Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of GSK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. 499,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

