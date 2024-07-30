Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after buying an additional 246,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE LW traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,519. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

