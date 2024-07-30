MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MSCI were worth $20,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.21.

Shares of MSCI opened at $542.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.30 and its 200-day moving average is $524.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

