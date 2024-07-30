Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.33.

MTL stock opened at C$14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$16.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

