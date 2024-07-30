Murphy USA (MUSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $6.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $502.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.52. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $282.49 and a fifty-two week high of $520.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.