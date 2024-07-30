NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Down 18.6% in July

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $33,119.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. 21,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,082. The company has a market cap of $222.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is -16.73%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

