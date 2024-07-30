National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NGG opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 6%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $86,218,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after acquiring an additional 220,504 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $11,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,657,000 after purchasing an additional 113,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $6,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

