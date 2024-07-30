NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.0 million-$667.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.3 million.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 1,631,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,259. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

