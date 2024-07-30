NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. NETSTREIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25-1.28 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.280 EPS.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NTST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,324. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.58, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

