Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Short Interest Update

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,632 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. 719,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,601. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). As a group, analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

