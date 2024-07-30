NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading Down 3.9%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 97,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 66,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

NEXE Innovations Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$34.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

