Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 344000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$418,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.