Nicola Rossi Sells 303 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) CAO Nicola Rossi sold 303 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $23,264.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,804 shares in the company, valued at $292,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicola Rossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 802,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,755. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

