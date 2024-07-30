NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.44.

Get NMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.81.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NMI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.