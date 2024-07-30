Node AI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $99.50 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Node AI has a market cap of $99.50 million and $1.56 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node AI token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 95,103,911.66023931 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.19076559 USD and is down -12.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,993,511.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

