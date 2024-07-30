Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 74,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of NU by 305.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 152,551 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 1.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 161,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 24.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 53,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,497,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NU has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

