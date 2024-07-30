NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $106.60 and last traded at $107.02. 102,960,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 452,745,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.59.

Specifically, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $13,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,114,532.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,840,723 shares of company stock worth $581,410,541 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

