Oasys (OAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $91.03 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Oasys token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasys has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $91.03 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasys alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04163665 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,151,636.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.