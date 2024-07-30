Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OGSP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

About Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF

The Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (OGSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks income and capital preservation through an actively managed portfolio of investment grade securitized products selected based on fundamental, top-down analysis and bottom-up risk factors.

