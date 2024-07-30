Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OGSP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.21.
About Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF
