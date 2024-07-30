Obsidian Energy (OBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.
Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of C$177.30 million during the quarter.
TSE OBE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.18. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$12.37. The stock has a market cap of C$760.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.50.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
