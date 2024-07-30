Obsidian Energy (OBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of C$177.30 million during the quarter.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

TSE OBE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.18. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$12.37. The stock has a market cap of C$760.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Obsidian Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00. In related news, Director John Brydson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 30,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.76, for a total transaction of C$294,297.17. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OBE

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.