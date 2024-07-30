OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Update

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 28,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OceanPal stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 38,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. OceanPal has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.52.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

