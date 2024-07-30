OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of OFG Bancorp worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $253,941.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE OFG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. 194,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,927. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

