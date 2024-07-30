OFS Capital (OFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

OFS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 4,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $115.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

