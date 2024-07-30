Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,856. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.69 million, a P/E ratio of -138.88 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Oil States International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,897,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,274 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oil States International by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 171,971 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oil States International by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Oil States International by 524.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

