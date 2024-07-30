Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OHI. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.59. 62,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,278. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

