Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 798,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159,201 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $77,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,370,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

