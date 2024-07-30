Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $97.08. 164,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,710. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

