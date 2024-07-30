OneSpaWorld (OSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 126,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,651.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,762 shares of company stock worth $755,153. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

