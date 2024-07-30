OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEW has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ONEW

OneWater Marine Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. 108,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,332. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $488.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.