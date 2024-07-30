Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ontrak stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 79,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 186.35% and a negative return on equity of 304.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ontrak will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OTRK Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.47% of Ontrak as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

