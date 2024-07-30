Oppenheimer Raises Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $380.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $356.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Pool stock opened at $369.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.23 and a 200-day moving average of $368.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

