Ovid Therapeutics’ (OVID) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OVID. Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

OVID opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Featured Stories

