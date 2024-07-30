Oxford Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,009 Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Adaptive Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Adaptive Core ETF Stock Performance

BATS:RULE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 1,296 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

Adaptive Core ETF Profile

The Adaptive Core ETF (RULE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a wide array of securities of any asset class, market capitalization, geography, credit quality, and maturity. The fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation.

