Oxford Wealth Group LLC Invests $796,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,920 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143,562 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,371,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,451 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,882,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,734,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $994,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,828 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $11,339,402. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. 11,602,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,672,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

