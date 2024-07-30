Oxford Wealth Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 68,064,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,489,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average of $168.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.76 billion, a PE ratio of 203.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.07.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

