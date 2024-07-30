Oxford Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Elevance Health accounts for 1.2% of Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELV traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $536.26. 1,018,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,098. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $555.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

