Oxford Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Mastercard comprises 1.0% of Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after buying an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.45. 2,261,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,075. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.90 and its 200 day moving average is $456.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.23.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,720,228 shares of company stock worth $1,224,758,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

