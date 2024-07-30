Oxford Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,655,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 279,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,047 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.