Oxford Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 89,827,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,047,242. The firm has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a PE ratio of -522.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

