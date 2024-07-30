Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $14.19

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $14.84. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 165,748 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $197,438. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 221,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 58,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

