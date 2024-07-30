Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 3,812 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 1,445.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8,288.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MMS traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Maximus’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

