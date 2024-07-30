Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 12,543 PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Raymond James cut PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 962,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,164. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

