Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 4,633 Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOR stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. 88,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,413. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

