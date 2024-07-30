Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $117,000 in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,050,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 40,205 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth about $6,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McEwen Mining

In related news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $227,720.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $227,720.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $161,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,901 shares of company stock valued at $413,353 in the last 90 days. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MUX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $453.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

