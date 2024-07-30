Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $213,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.

IONS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 97,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

